Editorial: Who dies, if our South Sudan lives? Message to Machar, Lam Akol, Nyaba, Cirillo, Pagan, Changson, Oling, Gadet and others….

EDITORIAL, JAN/21/2018, SSN;

Specifically, this a New Year message to those opposition leaders mentioned above and all the lesser ones in the same category who’re unnamed, who’ve all assumed to themselves the titles of commanders-in-chiefs of their numerous armed opposition groups.

In spite of your multiplicity as opponents of Satan Kiir’s Juba regime, and despite all your well-written and proclaimed manifestos and declarations to oust his regime, it’s very apparent that you all clearly lack the strategical sagacity and patriotic unanimity as to how to expeditiously attain your declared goal.

The most important question to you all rebel leaders/commanders is this: who should indeed die first if your main objective is to liberate our dear South Sudan nation from the current tyrannical, terrorist and nihilistic brand of leadership?

This current Civil War in the country is an intra-SPLM/A war, period. It’s a war that originated from SPLM/A government’s shameless greed and gluttony of looting the national money and other natural resources with some or most of you mentioned above either actively or discretely participating in the crime.

Yes, it’s our shameless thieves fighting for every bit of the meat!

Moreover, whilst each one of you’d consciously served at one time or another in the Kiir’s authoritarian statecraft and tribalized patronage system that vaporized billions of the nation’s dollars, you, the SPLM/A ‘leaders’ were conspiratorially silent on Kiir’s nihilistic brand of leadership.

Since our so-called ‘independence,’ the political landscape of South Sudan has regressed into a more primitive state characterized by polarization, insularity, vengefulness and lack of compromise. Kiir’s prevailing assertion of tribal politics is “either we rule or we die.”

As eloquently documented by THE SENTRY of the Enough Project of Clooney and Prendargast,”the cause of the current brutal civil war was the falling out between the country’s top politicians.” That’s Kiir and Machar, and their thieving gangs that included some of you, unfortunately.

Further, according to the Enough Project, “the key catalyst for the war was the competition by all of you for the GRAND PRIZE—(the control over the state assets) principally led by both Kiir and Machar. This war obviously only serves the interests of South Sudan top leaders.”

So, not only are Kiir and Machar the main beneficiaries of the looted billions of US dollars, all ye SPLM/A top leaders, now rebels, are/were co-conspirators/beneficiaries who’ve also made off with millions, whilst the majority of our citizens are silently groaning in the misery or fleeing out of the accursed country in their hundreds of thousands.

WHY RUN FIRST TO THE BUSH OR EXILE WHEN YOUR TARGET IS IN JUBA?

Unfortunately, it’s clearly evident that you, now the self-presumed saviors, are inexplicably fragmented, antagonistic and self-destructive in the current political and the armed struggle against the Kiir regime.

What’s intriguingly bothersome is the fact that you, all supposedly professional SPLA military men, typically decided to FIRST run away for personal safety to foreign capitals whilst leaving behind your main target, Satan Kiir, standing tall right there in Juba.

You, rebel opposition leaders/commanders of South Sudan, should clearly understand the current dynamics of international politics which is that nowadays, the international community generally abhors and shuns so-called armed rebel-guerrilla groups fighting to topple a so-called ‘legitimately elected’ government, however detestable that government or leader is, and they also vehemently condemn abuses and crimes against innocent citizens.

What you, rebel-generals presently fighting Kiir, must undertake first is let go of that legacy of the liberation movement which is evidently still deeply embedded in your behaviors.

You’re no longer bush rebels and, as Hilda Johnson, the former UN Representative in Juba exactly wrote in her book, ‘South Sudan: The Untold Story,” quote: You can’t keep going back to that (former) comfort zone, that’s when something happens, you first run to the bushes.’

As we’re helplessly noticing the consistent fragmentation of the myriad of so-called rebel groups that are presumably in the forests of South Sudan, it can only be surmised that with so many so-called ‘rebel armies,’ many of which are more or less tribal militias, your uncoordinated guerrilla war against Kiir will be messy, unproductive and self-defeating.

Emphatically, you’re now or were once high-ranking men of the National Army (SPLA) of the newest independent nation called South Sudan. As such, like those armies in Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Sudan, lately Zimbabwe, and so on, who, when their governments mess up the affairs of the nation and they wanted to act, they do NOT ever run to the bushes at all.

You know what action they took. With a few soldiers as is usually the case, those heroic commanders (from Gamal Abdel Nasser, Abboud, Gowon, Thomas Sankara, Idi Amin, Ghadafi, Bashir, Mobutu, Samuel Doe, Obasango et al) boldly marched onto the Presidential Office/Palace, arrested, ousted or dealt decisively with the resident and took over power, on the behalf of their people.

One wonders, why didn’t any one of you, with your soldiers/armed supporters under your command, operationalize such an expedient military action to deal with Satan Kiir right there and on spot in Juba, with the intent of deposing/terminating his regime, ending his his presidency and saving the country?

Such a heroic and bold action, specially as you’re supposedly sworn to die for the country, would’ve decisively had a positive political trajectory and perhaps today, many innocent lives would’ve been spared.

The dilemma in South Sudan presently is that there’re just too many of you so-called ‘rebel’ commanders-in-chiefs and too many so-called ‘armed rebel’ opposition groups, fake or real, all supposedly sworn to topple the Kiir dictatorship, regardless of whether they’re physically roaming in the bushes, the foreign capitals or just in the imagination of their self-proclaimed commanders/leaders.

Sadly, however, among all of you, true or fake rebel commanders, there is evidently no unity of purpose, no strategic coordination of your military forces/resources and no political commonality.

It’s worth reminding you that the nation and the people are more important that an individual, specifically in light of the atavistic and satanic dictator Kiir who’s infamously now in the same category as Adolf Hitler and Mussolini. Soon it may emerge that Killer Kiir has killed more South Sudanese than the Jellaba Arab Northerners ever did!

Someone once said that “Nobody likes war, we all hate war…..it’s a brutal necessity forced on them by the ambition of a tyrant.”

Indisputably, it’s very clear that Kiir himself, who’s unrepentantly a murderous dictator, has fatally strangulated the State and is perpetuating a reign of terror and chaos in the whole country that tragically impacted not only his own jieng tribesmen but everyone else.

By all international parameters, South Sudan is definitely now a failed state, like it or not. The Satan Kiir and his accomplices are today wholly responsible and they must be either ousted or terminated, by whatever means necessary if we’re to salvage the people and the young nation.

The Arab Spring that had swept North Africa was quickly tolerated and applauded by most people, and the newer regimes that usurped power were immediately recognized and even abetted by the international community, regardless of whether the deposed leaders were killed, exiled or imprisoned.

However, it’s now imperatively urgent that all the numerous anti-Satan Kiir rebel groups should and must come together, align their political objectives, their armed forces and whatever resources they possess so that these assets are properly utilized in the dethroning of the big target, instead of hopelessly wasting resources fighting petty wars among themselves.

In our current messy predicament, the international community wont or doesn’t really care how you depose of your inept leader but they’ll willingly thereafter help South Sudan on it’s road to recovery and in the resolution of the multiplicity of problems as a sovereign country.

YOU, REBEL LEADERS/COMMANDERS, ARE SEVERELY COMPROMISED

There is preponderance of evidence that also many of you, so-called ‘rebel commanders/leaders,’ are allegedly compromised by your previous collaboration with Satan Kiir in either the massive looting of the nation’s wealth or in the commission of the egregious crimes against humanity on the people by some of you at the behest of Kiir.

Succinctly, according to Hilda F. Johnson, “In a way, the SPLM leaders kept each other in the check, since most of them knew about others’ malfeasance.”

This means that Satan Kiir practically knows what crime or crimes each of his opponents, (that includes some of you) have committed, how much dollars each one of you has stolen and stashed away…practically every scandal on each general, minister or party official.

This is what is currently enabling Satan Kiir to blackmail some of the self-styled rebel commanders/leaders, overtly exemplified by the so-called Gen. Taban Deng Gai, Machar’s former deputy, now Kiir’s vice president, who’s slavishly killing his own people at the behest of Satan Kiir.

The SPLM/SPLA organisation, unfortunately and historically, has been an organization that severely desensitizes and numbs it’s recruits/members to acts and crimes of inhumanities and abuses that were or are being so openly and commonly committed by its own leaders.

This is akin to the ORIGINAL SIN, imbued in most of you, that you still carry in your political genes, attested by the intra-rebel killings going on among yourselves in Upper Nile (Nuer-on-Nuer, Shilluk-on-Shilluk) and in Equatoria (Bari-speakers against Bari-speakers) and in Bahr-el-Ghazel (Jieng against Jieng).

Your ONE single and URGENT purpose NOW as committed ‘liberators’ once again, with all your claimed or available expertise, resources and the valor and heroic sacrifices of your unpaid soldiers-cum-volunteer fighters, is to expeditiously terminate the treacherous and contemptible Satanic Kiir’s divisive regime in the nation.

Surely, this new struggle to oust the Satan from power must not be another long drawn-out ‘war of liberation’ like the SPLM/A war against the North, which was needlessly prolonged for over two decades because of the prevalence of and aggravation by the incessant inter- and intra-tribal antagonisms and hostilities exacerbated by most of you who’re now, once again, standing up as reincarnated liberators/leaders and saviors of our people.

Dear our so-called ‘Rebel leaders:’ after many years of your previous long service to the Satan Kiir, be it as ministers, governors or Army generals, and after quietly but knowingly prolonging and expediting the reign of terror and death at the behest of the Satan, it’s time you all say your MEA CULPAS and start to ACT TO TERMINATE THE SATANIC REGIME immediately.

Finally, let Rwanda not repeat itself in South Sudan just because of the culpability, inequity and incapability of the one person.