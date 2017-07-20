Dr. Lam’s NDM ambushes gov’t forces in Eastern Equatoria

THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT (NDM)

On the 17th instant, the gallant forces of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) laid a deliberate ambush on an enemy convoy moving to attack their positions. The ambush occurred on the Torit-Hillieu road, Eastern Equatoria.

One enemy car was completely destroyed.

In a related development, the overall commander of the NDM forces in the area, CDR Okongo God Comman, received into the ranks of the NDM seven soldiers who defected from the enemy, two of them from the CID.

The names of the seven (7) are:

1. Moses Okulo (CID)

2. Gatluak Kuong (CID)

3. Sgt. James Oting

4. Lcpl. James Odong

5. Pvt. Ukelo Justin

6. Pvt. James Oboya

7. Pvt. Santino Allajabo

The Chairman of the NDM congratulated the new members for their patriotic decision to choose the broad front as a mean for waging a revolutionary struggle in order to free the people of South Sudan from the dictatorial and ethnocentric regime of Kiir and his Jieng Council of Elders.

The Chairman assured the new members that the struggle to uproot corruption, injustice and tribalism is not easy but with our determination and adoption of the correct means and methods of the struggle, the people of South Sudan shall surely triumph.

19th July, 2017

Press Release

Long live the struggle of our people

Long live South Sudan

A luta continua

Ambassador; Emmanuel Aban

For/ the Spokesman

National Democratic Movement (NDM)