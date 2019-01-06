Gen. Cirillo’s NAS International Relations Comittee (IRC)’ Response to Kiir’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

From: Dr. LAKO JADA Kwajok, NAS Chairman of the IRC, Jan/05/2019, SSN;

Further to the statement by the SSPDF (South Sudan Army) Spokesperson regarding the recent clashes between the National Salvation Front (NAS) forces and the regime’s forces in Goroum in the Luri area near Juba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation came up with a statement of its own carrying the same unfounded allegations and lies against NAS.

The IRC would not dwell into the matter any further as the facts were explained thoroughly in the statement by NAS spokesman yesterday.

It’s actually outrageous for the regime to accuse NAS of terrorism when all the indicators point towards brutality and State terrorism brought by the government upon the citizens of South Sudan.

The regime committed hideous crimes against communities in the Pibor area between 2010 and 2013. In December of 2012 it shot 25 innocent civilians in Wau town while exercising their constitutional rights of peaceful demonstration.

That was the reported number of the victims by the controlled media. The fact of the matter is that afterwards the regime forces went on a killing spree for three days that caused the death of unknown number of civilians.

Furthermore, in February 2017, the regime pursed its war against the communities in Upper Nile region by the bombing of Wau Shilluk village that left many civilians dead and resu;ted in extensive destruction and famine.

It’s worth mentioning that the Information Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, the Chief of Staff of the SSPDF, Gen. Gabriel Jok Riak, his deputy, Gen. Santino Deng Wol, were alll under the UN sanctions for committing or instigation atrocities against civilians.

Hitherto, the whereabouts of Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Idri remain unknown. The two were kidnapped by the regime agents from the streets of Nairobi, Kenya on January 23 and 24.

The African Union Commission of Inquiry on South Sudan (AUCISS) report in October 2015, is in keeping with the above confusion as the atrocities investigated by the Commission were deemed part of State policy.

Whilst Pres. Kiir’s regime talked about Christmas and the New Year celebrations in an environment of false peace – it wouldn’t spare a thought for the tens of thousands of innocent lives that were slaughtered in Juba in cold blood in mid-December 2013.

A responsible and considerate government would have dedicated a day in commemoration of the victims of those horrific events. Of course, the regime would like the memory of those who lost their lives forgotten.

The National Salvation Front condemns in the strongest terms possible the belligerent acts by the regime against the local population and the confirmation of its scorched earth policy in Equatoria and other pars of South Sudan.

Untold sufferings and crimes were inflicted upon the local populations in Yei, Wonduruba and Parajok. The regime uses this policy to punish the community of any dissident leader.

They did it to the community of Gen. George Athor before he got liquidated. The same happened to Dr. Riek Machar’s community in the Leer town area in Unity State.

We call upon the UN and the humanitarian relief organizations working in the area to be on alert for the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in the aftermath of the clashes.

It’s ironical that the government is now calling upon the CTSAMM, UNMISS to look into violations it claims to have been committed by NAS forces.

It’s the same government that has been all along intransigent to the peaceful settlement of the conflict and had committed numerous ceasefire violations.

The recent shameful and criminal abuses against some members of the CTSAMM in Luri underpins a pattern of behavior by the Juba regime against some foreign entities. It includes harassment of foreign nationals involved in relief operations, the killing of journalists and rape (Terrain Hotel incident).

The National Salvation Front has repeatedly reaffirmed its position of full support for a peace agreement that would be inclusive, just and insures the realization of FEDERALISM and the establishment of a process of full accountability.

The Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) has fallen short of tackling the root causes of the conflict, hence, isn’t a recipe for lasting peace in the Republic of South Sudan.

Nonetheless, NAS would continue to work with our brethren in the other Movements and organization to coordinate our efforts for the resolution of the conflict and the benefit of our people.

At the same time, NAS would value any engagement with IGAD, the AU, the Troika and the UN towards achieving sustainable peace in South Sudan. END

SIGNED BY: Dr. Lako Jada Kwajok, Chairman of thwe IRC