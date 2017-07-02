Daniel Awet lets the cat out of the bag: Jieng cattle-camp mentality

BY: Prof. Peter Adwok NYABA, Ph.D., JUL/02/2017, SSN;
It isn’t possible that people who’ve been struggling together against a common enemy for nearly six decades could turn in the end against themselves as if nothing strategic bounded them. Many people in the civilized world find it difficult to comprehend South Sudanese leaders’ attitude towards their country and people.
South Sudan has been at war since 2013 in which more than half a million people perished; four to five million South Sudanese dislocated from their natural habitat and are living in the forests, swamps, in UNMISS Protection of Civilians Camps or in Refugee Camps in Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda and the DR Congo.
Famine and diseases like cholera and malaria are taking their toll on the people in towns and villages. Internecine fighting over grazing and cattle rusting still claim lives in the erstwhile peaceful Dinka territories.
In its current social, economic and political configuration, South Sudan depicts a complete breakdown of state and a recoil to what the world was in the Stone Age era.
Not that many of us did not know the consequences of this Jieng parochial vanity, but we had hoped the logic and imperatives of constructing a state in modern times would impel prudence on the part of these Jieng chauvinists to prevent backward drift towards savagery.
In a talk to the so-called ‘lost boys’ on 9 June 2017 in Syracuse, NY, transcribed and posted on the Facebook, Hon. Daniel Awet Akot, in his usual ingenious honesty, let the cat out of the bag.
On piecing together the threads of Awet’s clumsy presentation, it was possible to decipher and explain South Sudan’s current predicament.
Mr. Daniel Awet Akot was a subsidiarity to the SPLM/SPLA Politico-Military High Command. In his own words, he is one of the six surviving members of that defunct body, which adamantly shunt ideological orientation and political education to raise the social awareness and political consciousness of the SPLM/SPLA cadres, combatants as well as the masses of our people during the war of national liberation.
He is a member of the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) and advisor to President Salva Kiir Mayardit. Therefore, Daniel Awet was acting in that capacity to convey official policy to the Dinka Diaspora.
The JCE comprising the Jieng political, military and business elite is the driver of Jieng ethnic nationalism and its ideology of hegemony and domination, which is an important driver of the raging civil war.
Daniel Awet’s talk to Dinka audience in the USA could not have come at an opportune time and therefore warrant serious attention and response.
Most of his talk impinged on policy issues aimed at engineering a false reality that only the Dinka fought for the independence of South Sudan. That all the nationalities in South Sudan, including our regional supporters, contributed in one way or the other for the independence of South Sudan goes without saying. It is therefore unjustifiable to continue to hammer this falsehood.
The message Mr. Daniel Awet delivered was not in any manner a revelation. The people of South Sudan including some Dinka compatriots have painfully been enduring the atavistic behaviour of the JCE only to enable the people of South Sudan to exercise the right to self-determination and achieve sovereignty.
The dull chauvinists fail to grasp the reality that constructing Jieng ethnic state, tantamount to imposing a primitive ‘mode of production’ and archaic ‘relations of production’ on the people of South Sudan, is not only moribund but will also inflict immense suffering to the people.
The politics of exclusion, discrimination and marginalization led to dismemberment of the Sudan
The JCE, rather than the SPLM, constructed a system of governance akin to the cattle camp governance in accordance with the rule of the thumb.
The cumulative effects of this governance system, whereby Jieng community leaders occupy senior positions in the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the political establishment, which outwardly occur as tribalism, nepotism, corruption, inefficiency, incompetence, impunity, insecurity and finally the civil war, have plunged South Sudan into the abyss.
This is not a system Mr. Daniel Awet or any sensible individual would advocate for in a place like New York.
The Jieng social system or mode of production – pastoralism – upon which the JCE would want to model South Sudan state, lies at the lowest level of human socio-economic and cultural development. It would constitute a serious contradiction in the age of science and technology.
As an acephalous society, the Jieng are in a state of perpetual segmentation and therefore never evolved a tradition of indigenous statehood or centralized authority.
Therefore, the attempt to impose Jieng hegemony and domination by physical force will historically parallel the destruction of the Roman Empire by the primitive tribes of Northern Europe and Scandinavia sometimes in the medieval ages.
One aspect Daniel Awet admittedly attributes to Jieng model of governance is the corruption in the government of South Sudan since its inception in 2005. No government would tolerate the theft of a staggering figure of US$25 billion.
However, that nobody has been taken to the courts of law means that this theft came in the context of Salva Kiir’s project of economic empowerment of Jieng individuals and businesses christened ‘payback time’.
The ‘dura saga’, the ‘Letters of Credit saga’, the ‘crisis management committee saga’, the ‘Nile Pet saga’ and the ‘theft in the Office of the President saga’ all link to Jieng individuals and businesses.
The JCE undertook this enterprise to achieve Jieng politico-economic hegemony and domination by combining the control of political and economic power.
The JCE leadership of South Sudan produced a totalitarian dictatorship, whereby President Salva Kiir governs by decrees.
Unlike some benevolent totalitarian regimes that generated socio-economic development, JCE totalitarianism triggered civil war, massive impoverishment of the people of South Sudan and the bankruptcy of the state.
The reason is simple; being a backward class, in terms of primitive mode of production, they did not plough into productive enterprises the billions of dollars they stole; instead stashed it in foreign lands in the form of real estate, cash in banks, luxuries cars or froze this money in form of cattle. The huge herds of cattle in Equatoria is contributing to ecological degradation and environmental pollution.
The kinship nature of the JCE modality of state in respect of those opposed sprouts in Daniel Awet’s diatribe reflecting a conversation with Mama Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior. His question, “are you now ‘Maan baai’ or ‘Man baai’, transliterating to whether Madam Rebecca de Mabior is a ‘mother’ or ‘enemy’ of the Jieng nation’.
This thinking encapsulated a social psychology – herd mentality, typical of kinship mode and relations of production that equates dissent with treachery.
This explains why many Jieng intellectuals opposed to the JCE will never speak out against it openly lest they suffer social boycott.
I hope my Padang Dinka compatriots will rubbish off Mr. Daniel Awet’s falsified knowledge of Chollo (Shilluk) history.
His reference to the so-called national dialogue (ND), ostensibly as the forum where the Jieng would raise issues with others, speaks volumes.
Like the Establishment Order 36/2015, with which the JCE torpedoed the agreement on resolution of conflict in South Sudan (ARCISS), I believe the so-called ND will be another JCE ploy to coerce the other South Sudan sixty-three nationalities into accepting Jieng hegemony and domination.
It is likely that the anticipated recommendations would translate into Jieng communities and their cattle herds unlimited access to land in Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal, which underpins the current land grabbing and dispossession of communities of their ancestral lands inherent in redrawing of boundaries as per Establishment Order 36/2015.
Mr. Daniel Awet went at some of the SPLM Leaders former political detainees speaking of them disparagingly smacks of unveiled deep-seated jealousy. His pinch at Dr. Lam Akol and Dr, Riek Machar describing them as “two nyagats”; was uncouth as it was a hit quite below the belt.
Speaking of SPLM reunification, and the Arusha Agreement between the three factions [IG, IO and FPDs], signed on 21 January 2015, nothing could be more insincere.
First, the formation of the JCE consigned the SPLM to the dustbin of history, which was its raison d’être. The idea of forming ethnic caucuses in the executive and legislative organs of the government as well as ethnic and regional associations and unions in the schools and universities was to undercut the SPLM and render it dysfunctional.
The SPLM reunification, now the Entebbe process, is something different. Its contours run around certain individuals among the FPDs, which links to Salva Kiir’s quip, “what I will regret till my death bed is that I did not kill the former political detainees”. The task of the process technical advisor is to ensnare to Juba the FPDs such that Salva Kiir may have a chance on them. They should watch out.
Having discoursed Awet having let the cat out of the bag, I want to pause and ask ourselves whether the desire to erect a Jieng ethnic state in South Sudan is worth the suffering, sacrifices, tribulations and the agony the people of South Sudan are experiencing daily and a possible dismemberment of the country?
Author
Dr Peter Adwok Nyaba
Dear Dr Peter Adwok,
We South Sudanese will always remain indebted to you for insightful and knowledge-based analyses of the Jieng’s plan for South Sudan. Some of us had warned years ago that the Dinka were planning hegemony in our country, but we were dismissed as street intellectuals and scribblers. We have now been vindicated. But we do not need to always be reactive to and analysts of the Dinka’s plan; we need to have our own plan against theirs.
I predict again that South Sudan will break up like Yugoslavia in the foreseeable future. The ingredients are in place for this to take place: the incessant selfish attitude of the Jieng; their backward political culture; and the dearth of patriotic and nationalist leadership among them, are some of the ingredients. I foresee that the Equatorias plus Western Bahr el Ghazal, excluding any Dinka enclave, will form a new independent and sovereign country of civilized, Christian and peaceful people. The Chollo, Nuer, Anywak and other non-Dinka peoples, will come together to form another independent country. After this rupture, the rump South Sudan will be inhabited by the warring Dinka tribes who might have to be annexed by the Arab for their (Dinka’s) own good.
This prediction might not come to pass in my life time, but I have no doubt in my mind that it will happen. Hence, non-Dinka peoples should begin to seriously consider this proposition instead of wringing our hands at the constant machination of the Jeing.
Samuel Atabi and John yugu modi,
You guys have no clue about what it takes to liberate a country; you think that to liberate a country; you can just do it while living overseas comfortably but that’s not how it’s done in any way shape or form.
When is the last time you liberate an outpost guarded by soldiers let alone a town controlled by the army? Or do you think; waiting for Dinka women and children on the highways and murdered them is the way countries are liberated?
Or you guys think that you can liberate a country by writing thousands of words bashing Dinka on the internet is the way to liberate yourselves? If it were that easy; liberation of South Sudan would have never taken almost 3 million lives but we would have liberated South Sudan within minutes in 1955 and in 1983. Just enough with the fantasy of liberation that you don’t have any clue of how it’s done!
Agutraan,
You obviously don’t understand the difference between liberation and subduing/capturing a military target.
Just to let you and like minded know, SPLA captured significant military installations from NIF/SAF with SAF having dug-in in the major administrative which were heavily fortified and it could take SPLA pyrrhic victories to capture them!
That said, SPLA failed to liberate South Sudan from the Sudan because of the idealogical bankruptcy of the leadership. Most of the people high in the echelon of power in South Sudan were top military commanders who are used to GIVING ORDERS to get THINGS DONE; military orders don’t run a country! Most of those weilding these emmense powers are illiterate and they loathe any guidance by well informed and exposed South Sudanese without military accolades. This is the the catch 22 situation South Sudan finds itself in at the hands of SPLM/A.
Bravo Dr Adwok. What you expressed in this article actually reflects the reality of JCE mentality.
The reason behind the creation of 28 states is to achieve their dream of ruling South Sudan for more than 100 years and to ensure it is achievable, they have to control all the apparatus of the state from executive, judiciary and the parliament. The number of states in JCE enclaves are half the total number of states in the country. That means in any democratic process they will be the dominant factor. Any empire that is instituted on falls beliefs is likely to disintegrate miserably. The ill intention that was meant to rule others is now working against the odd. They are now killing each other over grazing land, and water. I said it before and will say again and again that people should reject the creation of the 28 states which is now 32 or 34 because the motive behind is obvious.
The only way to get out of these mess is to reverse the decree of creating more states, revive the peace agreement that has been abrogated by the regime and must be inclusive of all political forces in the country.
Dr. Peter Adwok
One can’t imagine how ugly it is to read lies and exaggerations from highly an educated individual. Adwok talks like never been in government, though he was a minister since 2005 to 2013, and never mentioned in many of his articles a single thing he left behind in the ministries he worked starting from Khartoum to Juba, I mean the achievements he could be remembered for.
He is talking now about disadvantages of regional associations and unions at schools and universities which is true. When did Adwok, discovered disadvantages of such unions while he was a minister of higher education in South Sudan? they were in his direct authority and never tell us what he attempted to do with such unions he is blaming people still in government.
Moreover, he is talking a lot about corruption, no one can deny corruption in South Sudan, can anyone believe that Dr. Peter Adwok was the only angel in the bunch of corrupts ministers from 2005 to 2013? we can not believe he was just sitting and watching them doing corruption, he involves like others he blames now.
It is unfortunate to see highly educated people expected to bring the country out of the mud we are in lowering themselves to zero level and drown in tribal practices couldn’t even distinguish between Dinka and government.
Adwok talks of Jieng community leaders occupy seniors positions in the executive, legislative and other, if we can answer his tribal short sighted clams, he himself Adwok, Pagan Amuom, Oyai Deng and Lam Akol, four of them from Chollo were ministers before they choose rebellion. What is the size of Chollo as tribe to have four ministers? Only Dinka in Tonj area can double Chollo three times and Adwok with his education is not feeling ashamed in his blames.
Adwok mentioned that more than half a million people perished in South Sudan, four or five millions dislocated, they are living in forests, swamps and UN compounds. True there is deaths and suffering in South Sudan but never hear of such numbers, in the last census, population of South Sudan was estimated as 8 millions and compare it with Adwok numbers.
South Sudan is all forests may be Upper Nile region lack forests and people living in villages are living in forests while others with cows live in swamps areas and this should not be new to Adwok.
With such tribal attitudes from highly educated people, South Sudan is far from stability until those people perish or learn ideas that will bring us together as Southerners not tribes.
Abel Magok,
Whilst you are absolutely correct to point out the despicable lack of self-blame from SPLM giants like Prof. Adwok Nyaba, you also are among the defaulters of this failed organization, the SPLM.
Truly, there were and still there are NO angels in this monstrosity, the SPLM. Instead of showering the same and typical jieng criticism on anybody digressing with this monstrous party, you should instead stand out and tell us what the solution is to the problem.
Yes, it’s the jieng dynasty under king kiir and the Daniel Awets who have exacerbated the disaster in the country and no sane person should support that.
Unity, which has proven disastrous in South Sudan, cannot be forced on anybody by a regime rightly perceived as the originator of this disaster.
South Sudan can be chopped up into three or five semi-independent states, that should be given at least five years of survivability and then after that they can choose to either re-unite or continue as independent states.
Believe me, we are a resources-rich nation with lots of God-blessed resources everywhere. Instead of watching these SPLM thieves ‘eat’ everything in their failed rule, let’s look at some solutions that will bring peace and good lives to all the people living in this accursed nation now called the Republic of South Sudan.
Editor
Abel Magok,
You need to read Dr. Peter Nyaba’s piece with soberity and without any malice aforethought. What Dr. Nyaba wrote in relation to the dangers of regional unions and associations is what is now rearinf its ugly head in Jonglei state when the Bor youth through their association gave a 72 hour ultimatum to UNOCHA to ask all agencies employing people from Equatoria should move them out of Bor lest they fall in harm’s way.
When the minds of learners, especially at higher institutions of learning, are not tuned to networking with other peers from different ethnicities but cocooned in tribal associations/unions, the country will continue to experience the type of bubbles emanating from the Bor youth and this will disasterous consequencies in societal fabric of South Sudanese.
Dear brother Atabi,
I do concur with your though! We told the arabs before that south Sudan will eventually break away ! they never believed that! The Same scenerio gonna happen in south sudan.. This retarded Dinkas think they are smarter than arabs..! Is very unfurnate that they fail to learn from history!
How can batch of uncivilised retardads who can not even live peacefully
among themselves be able to govern a whole diverse country !
I rather die as as proud poor Equatorian resisting oppression and domination than living as a slave of uncivilised savages ! Our fight is legit and justified.. For sure we will prevail.. Equatoria let us roll!
Is it because Awet Akot lashed out on Riek and Lam that’s the cause for the ranting or is it the reproduction of Dr Nyaba’s former two articles?
The one,the other and the third combined to make up one single subject of Dr Nyaba’s life time obsession and that’s the fear of jieng hegemony in RSS. That was the very motive for the events of 1991 in which he was a centeral player among the makers of those events.
Having helped to delay the independence so that the fate determined Garang’s destiney,Nyaba and the Nasir’s groupe became the makers of Kiir and the JCE and finally the wretched state of affairs of which the country and the masses have fallen into today.
One decade of RSS under Garang would have meant one hundred years of progress.There was a smoke with regards to the land conflict between shilluk and padang jieng but Garang knew how to sleep over it and that was meant to promot dialogue leading to national cohésion as one country and one people.Garang is long dead with all of that.Dr Nyaba and the rest of his like should find something better to do than picking on such trifflings as Awet Akot lashing out on the traitors like Riek and Lam who aren’t any different than himself.
False Millionnaire,
I sometimes question your wisdom.
I begin by quoting you: “Having helped to delay the independence so that the fate determined Garang’s destiney,Nyaba and the Nasir’s groupe became the makers of Kiir and the JCE and finally the wretched state of affairs of which the country and the masses have fallen into today.”End of quote.
Actually, the INPUT from SPLM/A-Nasir faction largely contributed to independence of South Sudan. If Dr. Garang was left to continue peddling the fallacy of New Sudan, SPLM/A will still be fighting in the bushes of southern Sudan, it could have splinttered into various factions fight against Khartom and against each other or worst still, it could have gone into a state of oblivion. Look no further than what has befallen SPLA-North with no clear out come in sight.
The cause Dr. Machar and company are pursuing is beyond the interests of Nuer per se. The hands that are keeping Dr. Machar in confinement are larger than Kiir’s; the forces that are bleeding and dying to defend the cause are not only Nuer. Smell the coffee.
Dr. Nyaba,
Are Jieng, JCE, and the government one and the same?. No. It’s uterly misleading to convey to your audience that the “Jieng community” as a whole is somewhat responsible for the dire situation in South Sudan. Sadly, imbeded in your psychic and your soul is anti Jieng people hate and propaganda. Don’t not beat around the bush, hating Jieng is in your blood and history.
The problem of South Sudan has been one of political Leadership, yourself included. who are the political leaders in South Sudan? SPLM IG, SPLM IO, and the so-called G10. Look at their military and political leadership history, without exception, and tell your supporters reasons you fault “Jieng” here. You leaders are not exclusively Jieng, I’m confident of this. Don’t shift blame for your failures.
It is disappointing, to say the least, given your academic superiority and the knowledge you possess of the history of South Sudan and its people, to have this incredible naive and parochial view of the problem of South Sudan. But good luck Sir. from this Jieng, all the desire is to see South Sudan in peace and all its people living in harmony. However, this false narrative of Jieng people being the problem of South Sudan is a wrong prescription to the disease of South Sudan. let’s us diagnose the problem correctly or else, it’s a doom for the country called South Sudan.
Ww,
JCE and Kiir’s government are one and the same. The Dinka as a community has not come out collectively to DENOUNCE, DISSOCIATE, CONDEMN, DISOWN, etc. utterances on governance issues, policies and pieces of advice to Kiir on key policy/governance issues by JCE whose leadership also sit at the Council of States.
Until such a time that South Sudanese will get information contrary to the aforementioned status quo, yes, JIENG = JCE = Kiir’s government. They are the same and fused together!
Abel
You reminded me of the claim made by the director of statistics bureau or depart in South Sudan before the independent that Jongeli and Warrap are the most populated in the Whole South Sudan. which a lie.
You people are born liars and void of universal values which are guiding principles because manipulation and distortion of facts are imbedded in your mind-set.
Like the director of statistics department in Juba who claimed that Jonglei and Warrap are the most populated in South Sudan; again a big lie from someone who never been in Chollo kingdom claimed that the population of Dinka’s Tonj are three time of Chollo population. Can you inform the readers of this web site when was the last census carried out in Chollo kingdom from which you derived your data or is it the same Jieng lies and manipulation to justify their claim that they are the majority in South Sudan?
Those of Nyaba, Lam, Pagan and oyei they were in government not because they are Chollo but, because they were competent and more qualified than some of your people whose only ticket for being a minister in the government is because he is a jieng. Rather than admitting the mess created by your people in South Sudan through their greed which is born by your chaotic way of live in particular and false sense of superiority over the rest of South Sudanese after independence is the cause of current war in South Sudan.
The educated Jieng like you and the rest should join ranks with the rest of South Sudanese to bring about the change of bloody regime of Kirr and salvage the South Sudan from disintegration. The rest of South Sudanese will not succumb to Jieng hegemony and domination and it is a matter of time before Jieng fascist regime crumble under the resistance of non- Jieng in South Sudan.
Nyaba has failed even the time when he was the minister of high education and research. He think he can divide S. Sudanese. Most people are not thinking the same way as when we were under the Arabs. So these old politics of Nyaba will not work. People are going ahead leave that wasted brain. We wish the money spend on educating this man could have been spend on educating our children who are crying for education.