Condemning the recent attack in Bieh State, Lou Nuer area by Taban Deng

By: Col. Dickson Gatluak Jock , Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, JAN/14/2019, SSN;

To the victimized community of Lou-Nuer:

I am truly heartbroken following the recent attack on the innocent civilians of Lou-Nuer orchestrated by individuals of the political elite within the dictatorial regime of President Salva Kiir in Juba.

More than 40 people lost their dear lives on December 6 attacks and more than 80 persons were wounded. It’s very sad that such attacks are piloted by our own Nuer brothers against the innocent population to sabotage the peace in the country.

These individuals have for long been acting violently due to unprecedented pressure from Kiir and his Dinka’ monarchy.

To begin with, this plan to attack Lou Nuer has been in place since July, 2017 by General Taban Deng, Petroleum minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and General Thoi Chany.

Vice president Taban has never been happy seeing Akobo uncontrolled and has been trying so much to convince David Yau Yau to mobilize the Murle Youth to carry out this attack after the fall of Pagak; a plan David Yau Yau used to downplay.

Taban should be held accountable for this deadly attack and must bear all the responsibility for the loss of lives.

Taban for long has been talking to General Hassan, the son of Ismaeil Kony, the Paramount Chief of Murle community, and to General Paulino Jiji to carry out coordinated attacks against the Nuer of Akobo while the now-renamed SSPDF (formerly known as SPLA) was to attack from behind Akobo through Waat.

All these efforts didn’t work as planned because we were against it. Taban up to date is misleading Salva Kiir especially when he surrendered his forces through an illegal process which he and his cohorts called integration into the national army which is not the case.

Apparently, he is still operating independently. Two months ago, General Thoi Chany went to Pibor for this same mission, so indeed this is not a surprise or unplanned attack.

From the same angle, Mr. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth has been and is still the source of funding (Finance) and this is exemplified with the types of new weapons the Murle had used during this recent attack which included brand- new machine guns [Russian made].

In the case of Pagak, Minister Ezekiel Lol masterminded the operation, bought the massive military hardware, transported them to the site including all their spare parts from Dubai to Paloch, and later on to Mai-wut for operation; such roles have been well noted and documented by human right watch-dogs.



And now with peace being signed and a chance of forming a new transitional government underway, Taban Deng Gai and his cohorts are not sleeping, they are working day and night towards sabotaging this R-ARCSS so as to provoke Lou-Nuer so that a full-scale war could return back.

This can be seen from what Taban Deng Gai and Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth are doing in Bentiu which is not isolated from the case of Biel payam in December attack which I was completely against such arrangement especially when he ordered Gen. Dor Manjur to attack Biel without the knowledge of Bilpam GHQS.

Dor Manjur ordered Major General Riek Riek to attack SPLA-IO forces in Biel payam of Guit simply because Taban feared that Angelina Teny, wife of Riek Machar, was gaining mass support from the Jikany Kiir of Guit.

He had even distrusted the UN assessment carried out in the area for the food to be dropped by World Food program or WFP .



I congratulate the brave Lou-Nuer Youth for defending their position.



