Call for release of detained Yei ex-Gov. Lokonga Moses: CPJ

JUL/30/2018, SSN; Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), call on national security service to release the ex–Yei governor Lokonga Moses from detention.

Tito Anthony, CPJ’s Executive Director, says any detained person has to either be taken to court or released immediately.

The problem is not arresting someone but the problem is illegally detaining someone without a proper court order and denying him access from both his lawyer and his family.

The detention of Hon. Lokonga has nothing to do with national security but it’s all about individuals who are mis-using their constitutional powers to get rid of Lokonga.

The constitution says all persons have the right to free and fair trial in a court of law, therefore he should be given his rights to free trial… that’s if there’s a case against him.

Hon. Lokonga Moses was working for the government since his appointment as a Governor and the fact that today he is removed from his position.

The national security personnel work is not to detain individuals but is to protect the country against external threat and anything that threaten our national security as a nation.

Citizens should be handled by police and arrested by police and be forwarded to the court but not national security arresting citizens.

Any individual in South Sudan or outside is not a threat until the investigation has proven that his or her activities are a threat to the country.

Hon. Lokonga’s family and his lawyer should be allowed to access him and visit him on daily basis.

I call on the current Yei Governor, Mr. Emmanuel Adil Anthony, to take an initiative to meet the national security to discuss the release of Hon. Lokonga Moses.

The government should abstain from this habit of arresting political figures and leaders if there isn’t anything that relates to their term when they were serving in office that they could be investigated and taken to constitutional court.

I urge the judicial service to pay a visit to all detention facilities in the country and order the release of those individuals that will be found to have no proper record and documentation that support their detention.

I call on national security and all organized security organs and military intelligence to not arrest anyone just because of an order from a minister or governor but the need to be the promoters of the law and arrest someone only if he commits a crime and his detention has be an order of the court of law.

