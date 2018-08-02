Arrest of Mr. Peter Ajak Biar, human rights activist: Release him NOW

OFPDP (Organization of Former Political Detainees and Prisoners)
South Sudan, 2 August 2018.
PRESS STATEMENT: RELEASE PETER AJAK BIAR NOW
We in the OFPDP learned with profound sadness the arrest of Mr Peter Ajak Biar, a non-violent
human rights activist, on the morning of Saturday 29, July 2018 in Juba while boarding a plane
for Aweil, in South Sudan.
Based on our experience as former detainees, Peter is now being held in a tiny room in solitary
confinement at the National Security Service detention centre at Jebel at the outskirt of Juba.
He is being denied access to his family and relatives as well to a lawyer of his choice.
We call upon President Kiir to immediately order the release of Peter Biar. In doing so he will
underscore the promise he made in June to the Ethiopian Prime Minster, in the presence of Dr
Riek Machar, that he would release all political detainees that month.
By releasing Peter he will also restore confidence in the present peace talks and agreements being undertaken in Khartoum.
We also call upon the President to order the release of the following detainees some of whom
have spent more than three years in detention without trial:
1 Nyero Anthony Kenyi
2 James Lual
3 Ladu James Paul
4 Ayume Peter Dada
5 Yahya Babu
6 Ahmed Abdallah
7 Ochaya Godfrey Severio
8 Tartizio Ociini
9 Peter Abderhaman Sule
10 Gen. Elias Lino
11 Aggrey Idri Ezbon
12 Samuel Luak Dong
13 William Endly
14 James Gadet
On Behalf of OFPDP; (Prof) Leonzio A. Onek
